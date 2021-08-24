App Makers Ask 9th Circ. To Revive Facebook Antitrust Suit

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A group of developers has asked the Ninth Circuit to revive a case accusing Facebook of hatching a scheme to stamp out apps it considered potential rivals, saying the company successfully concealed the reason for cutting off access to its network for years. Reveal Chat Holdco LLC and two other developers of mobile apps that connected to Facebook's platform filed their opening brief with the Ninth Circuit on Monday, hoping to revive their proposed class action accusing the social networking giant of antitrust violations. The lower court tossed the case twice after finding it came too late. According to the brief,...

