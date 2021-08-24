Apple Says It Has No Obligation To Host Rival COVID Apps

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Apple has urged a California federal court to throw out a suit claiming it blocked competing coronavirus tracking apps from its stores, arguing that it doesn't have any obligation to distribute apps that are "inconsistent with its guidelines or policies or that threaten its consumers' health or safety." In a motion to dismiss filed Monday, the tech giant said that app developers Coronavirus Reporter and CALID Inc. are merely "dissatisfied with Apple's efforts in the spring of 2020 to ensure that the App Store was a place where consumers could find trustworthy COVID-19-related apps." The developers are now trying to leverage...

