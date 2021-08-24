Fla. Argues Challenge To Trans Athlete Ban Is Unripe

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Florida's governor and other defendants have called upon a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit against the state's ban on transgender girls participating in girls' and women's school sports, arguing the 13-year-old plaintiff's claims are premature and the "commonsense policy" does not run counter to the laws and rights she has raised. The motion to dismiss, filed Monday in the Southern District of Florida, contends that plaintiff Daisy N. has failed to plead plausible claims that the recently enacted Fairness in Women's Sports Act violates Title IX and athletes' constitutional rights. But they also say the court does not need to...

