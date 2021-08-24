Former NFL Player Pleads Guilty As $3.9M Fraud Trial Begins

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A former Baltimore Ravens linebacker pled guilty Tuesday to his role in a $3.9 million scheme to pilfer from a National Football League health plan, just as he was about to face trial alongside two fellow ex-players. Upon arrival in Kentucky federal court for the first day of his jury trial, Robert McCune copped to 12 counts of health care fraud, 10 counts of wire fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiracy, according to a court filing. McCune's remaining co-defendants, former Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis and ex-Kansas City Chiefs player Tamarick Vanover, are still...

