Policyholders Ask 11th Circ. To Revive Virus Coverage Suits

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A group of policyholders has asked the Eleventh Circuit to save their separate pandemic coverage suits, saying lower court dismissals of their cases failed to account for meanings of physical loss that could qualify them for coverage. The policyholders, two pizzerias in Florida and a Georgia-based hotel operator, said Tuesday that government pandemic restrictions that deprived them of the use of their property should be covered under policies they held with underwriters at Lloyd's of London and the Liberty Mutual unit Employers Insurance Co. of Wausau. The pizza companies, Gio Pizzeria & Bar Hospitality LLC of Coral Springs and Gio Pizzeria...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS