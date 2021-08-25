Cardtronics Says It Doesn't Belong In ATM Fee Suit With BofA

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 2:52 PM EDT) -- ATM operator Cardtronics has asked a California federal judge to let it exit a proposed class action alleging the company, alongside Bank of America and other ATM servicers, profited off misleading prompts and signage that led cardholders to trigger balance inquiry charges unwittingly. Cardtronics said in its motion for summary judgment Monday that it should be dismissed from the case for two reasons. First, the "benefit" it received from processing plaintiff Kristen Schertzer's card transactions cannot be traced or linked to the fees Bank of America charged her for using an "out-of-network" ATM, according to the complaint. Second, there is a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS