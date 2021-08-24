ICE Must Test Migrants Before Sending Them To Wash. Center

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement must test immigrants for COVID-19 before transferring them to a Washington state detention center, after a federal judge blamed the agency for 240 detainees and facility staff contracting the virus over the past three months. The agency had put untested individuals on flights and then buses to the Northwest ICE Processing Center, consequently exposing detainees with preexisting health conditions to the virus, U.S. District Judge James Robart said Monday. Those medically vulnerable detainees would likely prove that ICE had violated their constitutional rights to be held in reasonably safe conditions, he said. "ICE is required to...

