DOJ OKs $201M Corruption Probe Payout To FIFA, Others

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday it has approved the award of potentially more than $201 million in forfeited funds from its FIFA corruption dragnet to FIFA and other soccer organizations, which it deems to be victims of the ordeal. The Justice Department said it granted a joint petition for remission submitted to the department by the victims of the schemes involving widespread bribery of soccer officials in many countries in exchange for lucrative media and marketing rights. Along with FIFA, the alleged victims include the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, or CONCACAF, the South American...

