Seyfarth Adds Atlanta RE Partner From Berger Singerman

Law360 (August 30, 2021, 12:02 PM EDT) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP has boosted its real estate practice in Georgia with the addition of a former co-manager of the business finance and tax team at Berger Singerman LLP in Miami. Iryna Ivashchuk told Law360 on Thursday that the switch is the first of her career, having started at Berger Singerman as a summer associate 11 years ago. With almost two weeks under her belt as a Seyfarth partner in Atlanta, Ivashchuk said she is feeling good about the transition, which was announced by the firm on Aug. 24. The move is a homecoming of sorts for Ivashchuk, who studied at...

