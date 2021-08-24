Trustee For Bankrupt NHL Player Seeks Cash-Property Swap

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has struck a deal with the trustee overseeing his Chapter 7 bankruptcy case to turn over half the cash in his bank accounts in return for keeping control of two lots of heavily mortgaged Canadian real estate. In a motion filed Monday asking a California bankruptcy court to approve the deal, the trustee said Kane's Vancouver properties are so burdened by liens that it would cost the estate more than $400,000 to sell them and that giving them up was worth it to avoid the possibility of a lengthy legal fight for control of the bank...

