Judge Freezes Assets Tied To Alleged $110M Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge temporarily froze the assets of an investment fund at the center of an alleged $110 million Ponzi scheme on Tuesday, partially granting a government request aimed at protecting the interests of more than 400 predominantly retired investors. U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg allowed the appointment of a receiver and an asset freeze over Horizon Private Equity III LLC, which the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleges is an alter ego of purported Ponzi scheme mastermind John J. Woods, a Georgia investment adviser. The commission claimed on Aug. 20 that Woods secured investments for Horizon through advisers...

