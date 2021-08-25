$14M Securities Settlement Approved For REV Investors

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge signed off on a nearly $14.3 million class action settlement ending claims from REV Group Inc. investors that the specialty carmaker misled shareholders by knowingly putting out inaccurate information about earnings targets following the company's initial public offering. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman on Tuesday preliminarily approved the $14.25 million settlement sought by lead plaintiffs Houston Municipal Employees Pension System, Bucks County Employees Retirement System and Gabriel Yandoli in line with an agreement filed in May. The plaintiffs earlier said the fund exceeds the median recovery for similar cases and represents about 9% of the $158.2 million...

