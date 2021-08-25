Nev. Jury Awards $38M Over Child's Death By Garbage Truck

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A Nevada state jury has awarded nearly $38.8 million to a mother whose 11-year-old daughter was crushed by a garbage truck, finding that Republic Services Inc., a solid waste collection company, and its driver were largely responsible for the child's death. The Tuesday verdict said that Julio Cortez-Solano negligently operated his garbage truck and caused the death of Jazmin Espana on Feb. 8, 2017. The jury laid 30% of the blame on Republic Services and its subsidiary, saying they were negligent in retaining Cortez-Solano's employment. The driver was found 43% responsible. The child's own actions accounted for the remaining 27%....

