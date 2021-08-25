5th Circ. Keeps ADT Snooping Suit In Texas Federal Court

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit ruled that a Texas federal court shouldn't have sent back to state court a proposed class action accusing a former ADT LLC employee of using home security cameras to spy on customers because the Florida-based company's involvement in the case requires federal jurisdiction. A three-judge panel held Tuesday in a published opinion that ADT, which intervened in the class action three months after it was filed against the former employee in Dallas County District Court, is a primary defendant under the Class Action Fairness Act because the lawsuit's ultimate goal is to "gain access to ADT's deep pockets."...

