Readers Say Media Biz Broke Ill. Privacy Law With Info Sales

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The parent company of popular magazines such as People and Entertainment Weekly was hit Tuesday with an Illinois federal suit claiming the company unlawfully sells Illinois subscribers' personal information "to anyone willing to pay," including data miners and aggressive marketing companies. Illinois resident Diana Duda's proposed class action alleged Meredith Corp. violated the Illinois Right to Publicity Act by offering to sell magazine subscriber mailing lists — including their names, home addresses, ages and other demographic information — to any member of the public who was interested in buying their personal reading information. The IRPA "clearly" prohibits Meredith's conduct, as the...

