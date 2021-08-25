Let FERC Handle STL Pipeline From Now On, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Environmentalists told the D.C. Circuit that Spire STL can't use new evidence to change the court's mind about vacating a key permit for its pipeline project, arguing that federal energy regulators are well-equipped to decide whether temporary emergency relief is needed to protect the public. The Environmental Defense Fund filed a motion Tuesday fighting Spire's attempt to convince the appellate court to reconsider its June ruling that vacated its construction certificate after determining the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission unlawfully rubber-stamped the $286 million pipeline in Missouri and Illinois. The EDF told the D.C. Circuit that the developer is asking the court...

