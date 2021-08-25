Morgan Lewis Faces Subpoena Bid For EBay Stalking Report

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 2:51 PM EDT) -- A former eBay Inc. security executive accused alongside others of stalking a blogging couple asked a Massachusetts federal judge Tuesday to sign off on subpoenas focused on an internal company investigation run by Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, saying the findings will bolster his defense. One of two former eBay employees still fighting the charges, Jim Baugh, promised that the Morgan Lewis report and other documents would disprove government claims he misled the company about his team's efforts to stop the couple from publishing their e-commerce-focused blog. In fact, Baugh says, he was acting at the direction of higher-ups and provided...

