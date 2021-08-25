Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mass. Residents Challenge Offshore Wind Farm Approval

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A group of Massachusetts residents on Wednesday told a federal court the Biden administration's approvals of the first commercial-scale offshore wind project in the country ignored the project's risks to the endangered North Atlantic right whale and other marine life.

Urging a Massachusetts federal judge to yank approvals for the 800-megawatt Vineyard Wind project, the Nantucket, Massachusetts-based Nantucket Residents Against Turbines, or "ACK RATS," alleges that the federal government used a flawed Endangered Species Act analysis of potential impacts to the North Atlantic right whale and other federally listed aquatic species.

The group said flawed ESA analysis helped underpin an environmental...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!