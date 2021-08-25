Mass. Residents Challenge Offshore Wind Farm Approval

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A group of Massachusetts residents on Wednesday told a federal court the Biden administration's approvals of the first commercial-scale offshore wind project in the country ignored the project's risks to the endangered North Atlantic right whale and other marine life. Urging a Massachusetts federal judge to yank approvals for the 800-megawatt Vineyard Wind project, the Nantucket, Massachusetts-based Nantucket Residents Against Turbines, or "ACK RATS," alleges that the federal government used a flawed Endangered Species Act analysis of potential impacts to the North Atlantic right whale and other federally listed aquatic species. The group said flawed ESA analysis helped underpin an environmental...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS