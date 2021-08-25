Amazon Says It Ousted NJ Workers For Pot After Legalization

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Amazon said it fired or refused to hire nearly 200 people in New Jersey due to their marijuana use between when the state formally legalized pot and when the company changed its employment policy over the drug. The retail giant included that information in a memorandum filed in a New Jersey federal court on Tuesday as part of its bid to keep a proposed employment class action over its marijuana-testing policy in federal court. Amazon pushed back on plaintiff Michael Ringgold's arguments that the suit should be remanded to state court, where he initially filed it, because his allegations don't meet the threshold...

