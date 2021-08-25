Feds OK'd Work Authorization For 800K Without Full Vetting

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A federal watchdog on Wednesday called on U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to improve its employment eligibility verification system, finding shortcomings that kept the agency from accurately confirming workers' identities and work authorization in at least 800,000 instances. USCIS uses its E-Verify system to confirm whether new hires may legally work in the country. However, the inspector general for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security found gaps in the system's photo identification and driver's license verification processes that increased the risk of fraud going undetected. "Until USCIS improves its processes and addresses deficiencies in E-Verify, its mission to reduce unlawful employment...

