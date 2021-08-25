BNSF Can't Keep Biometric Schedule Claim In Federal Court

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday sent back to state court a truck driver's claim that BNSF unlawfully failed to publicize its biometric data retention schedule for rail yard visitors, severing it from the rest of a proposed class action over the railway's biometric data practices. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly granted plaintiff Richard Rogers' bid to remand claims he launched against BNSF Railway Co. under Section 15(a) of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act — which requires private companies to develop and follow a publicly available retention and destruction schedule for the biometric data they possess — to the Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS