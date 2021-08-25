Google Nest IP Suit To Stay In WDTX, Albright Rules

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright on Wednesday refused to let Google transfer a patent lawsuit over its Nest smart-home unit to California ahead of an October trial, despite arguments that forcing Google engineers to take connecting flights to West Texas was "highly inconvenient." In a sealed order, Judge Albright rejected Google LLC's request to move the lawsuit, which alleges that the tech giant's Nest Home products infringe a Profectus Technology LLC patent, out of his Waco courtroom, where patent owners have filed 25% of all infringement suits in the U.S. this year. A trial has been set for Oct. 12,...

