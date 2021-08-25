Ga. Justices Ask If Nude Dance Clubs Can Fight Lingerie Tax

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Two Georgia Supreme Court justices questioned Wednesday whether a group of strip clubs have standing to attack a tax aimed at adult entertainment businesses that sell alcohol because the businesses don't offer the kind of adult entertainment targeted in the tax. Justices David Nahmias and Nels S.D. Peterson wanted to know how the business group the Georgia Association of Club Executives could challenge a tax on lingerie modeling when its members offer nude dancing, not lingerie-only models. "Do you have any members who are lingerie studios or some of the other entities covered by this?" Justice Nahmias asked Alexander Volokh, a...

