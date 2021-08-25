Pa. Welders Seek Pay For Time Spent On Buses To Work Site

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of welders working on the construction of a massive petrochemical plant outside Pittsburgh filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania state court Wednesday seeking back pay and overtime for hours they spent riding company shuttles to and from the job site, and time spent putting on and taking off protective gear. George Hooks and Jerome Dowe said they were working for defendants Great American Welding Co. and Riley Power Group LLC, which required them to park at some distance from Shell Chemical Appalachia's ethane cracker site in Beaver County and ride shuttles to and from work each day, but didn't...

