American Pharoah Co. Must Turn Over Docs To Ch. 7 Trustee

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge has ruled that the company behind Triple Crown-winning thoroughbred racehorse American Pharoah must turn over business documents sought by the company's Chapter 7 trustee in order to handle the estate's affairs. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Vincent F. Papalia on Tuesday granted the bid by trustee Jeffrey T. Testa of McCarter & English LLP to receive electronically stored materials held by Zayat Stables LLC, over company owner Ahmed A. Zayat's objections that his private information would be revealed. But Section 541 of bankruptcy law entitles a trustee to property of the estate, and that includes information on Zayat...

