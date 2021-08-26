Law Firm Wants Timeshare Co.'s 'Sham Litigation' Enjoined

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A Missouri law firm asked a Florida court Thursday to enjoin timeshare company Bluegreen Vacations' lawsuit against the firm, calling it sham litigation that was filed without basis and is inflicting serious harm on the firm. In a Zoom hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Otazo Reyes, attorneys for Montgomery & Newcomb LLC made their case for a preliminary injunction staying Bluegreen's claims, saying the sham lawsuits from Bluegreen and other timeshare companies, namely Wyndham Vacation Ownership Inc., have forced the firm to expend resources defending itself and caused its malpractice insurance premiums to skyrocket. In addition, other out-of-state law firms...

