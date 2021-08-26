Division I Colleges Can't Shake Athletes' NCAA Wage Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Several National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I colleges can't escape a proposed collective and class action by student athletes claiming they should be considered employees and therefore paid minimum wage, a Pennsylvania federal court has ruled, saying the schools hadn't shown the athletes weren't employees. In a memorandum Wednesday, U.S. District Judge John R. Padova said the claims against schools, including Cornell and Villanova, can proceed after the U.S. Supreme Court held that a tradition of amateurism in college sports doesn't define an economic relationship, and so tests for determining the relationship apply. "As we have rejected the [schools'] argument that...

