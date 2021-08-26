Wind Farm Can't Revive Defenses To Tribe's Trespass Claim

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal court has denied a request from wind farm developers to reconsider its decision to block some of their defenses for their alleged trespass on Osage Nation land, saying the previous decision was well considered. U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell denied the request Wednesday after determining that the motion to reconsider filed by Osage Wind LLC and others didn't meet the requirements for a review. Judge Frizzell said the earlier decision to block several of the companies' affirmative defenses — including for laches and unclean hands — had been thoroughly considered the first time, and that reconsideration would...

