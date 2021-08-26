Pueblo Wants Early Win In Casino Slip-And-Fall Venue Fight

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The Pueblo of Pojoaque tribe has asked a New Mexico federal judge to hand it a quick win in its suit saying that tribal courts, not state courts, are the proper venue to handle claims over a purported slip-and-fall injury at its Santa Fe casino. In a memo supporting its motion Wednesday for summary judgment, the federally recognized Pueblo of Pojoaque told Judge Martha Vázquez of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico that tribal courts must be the exclusive venue for "unintentional torts of whatever kind and character" that occur in Indian country at casinos operating under...

