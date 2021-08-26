Calif. Judge OKs Counsel, Trimmed Class In MLB Wage Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Thursday tapped class counsel for a group of minor leaguers suing Major League Baseball for alleged starvation wages after he trimmed down their bid for an injunction to sidestep conflicting state labor laws. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero appointed Korein Tillery LLC and Pearson Simon & Warshaw LLP class counsel for certified classes seeking back pay and another seeking an injunction forcing MLB to comply with labor laws, an order shows. "We are pleased that the court has approved our two firms as class counsel. We look forward to continuing to litigate the case," co-lead counsel...

