Man Pleads Guilty To Mailing Death Threats To Delaware Atty

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A former Delaware resident and multiple-time candidate for public office in the First State, who was accused earlier this year of sending graphic death threats to an attorney, has pled guilty to two counts of mailing a threatening communication. Michael Protack, 63, of California, entered a guilty plea Wednesday in front of U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David C. Weiss. "Using the U.S. mail to threaten injury or death to others is a serious federal crime," Weiss said. "The defendant's threats were graphic, violent and specifically designed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS