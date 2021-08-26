Kirkland, Cadwalader Rep Forbes' $630M Go-Public Deal

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Forbes said Thursday it will go public at a $630 million enterprise value through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, in a deal steered by Kirkland and Cadwalader. Forbes Global Media Holdings Inc., advised by Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP, plans to combine with Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd., guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP. The combined company is slated to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FRBS," the international business media brand said. Forbes' shareholders will own roughly 22% of the resulting entity, the company said, unless Magnum Opus stockholders redeem their shares....

