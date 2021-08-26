FisherBroyles Adds Ex-Weathington Litigator In Atlanta

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 1:49 PM EDT) -- FisherBroyles LLP has added a litigator previously with Weathington LLC who specializes in defending medical providers as a partner in its Atlanta office, the firm announced on Thursday. Paul Reynolds will defend doctors, hospital systems and medical staff in litigation throughout Georgia, focusing on medical malpractice claims, according to FisherBroyles' announcement. Reynolds has tried over 30 cases to verdict during his career, appearing on behalf of clients before the Georgia Court of Appeals, the Georgia Supreme Court and the Eleventh Circuit, the firm said. Reynolds also represents companies defending product liability claims, and he regularly advises medical clients and practices on...

