Bouchard Gets OK For Ch. 11 Plan, Wells Fargo Deal

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge approved Bouchard Transportation Co.'s Chapter 11 plan Thursday after hearing that a $50 million settlement with creditor Wells Fargo may allow the oil barge operator's unsecured creditors to collect some of what they're owed. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones overrode arguments from the company's former CEO that the liability releases in the Chapter 11 plan are too broad to approve Bouchard's plan to distribute the proceeds of the $245 million sale of its barge fleet and the Wells Fargo settlement. Bouchard — which has been owned by the Bouchard family for five generations...

