Environmentalists Want Calif. Wetlands Project Halted

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Two environmental groups claimed in a federal court complaint Wednesday that the government violated several laws in signing off on a proposed 314-acre development on a stretch of wetlands in California, urging the court to halt the project. AquAlliance and the Center for Biological Diversity alleged in the California federal court lawsuit that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers overlooked the negative impacts of the so-called Stonegate Development Project when they approved and permitted construction. The Stonegate project would bring 423 single-family homes, 13.4 acres of multifamily housing and 36.6 acres for commercial use to...

