Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Asks If Warhol Ruling Impacts Trump Copyright Case

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge is ordering new briefing about whether a recent copyright ruling over Andy Warhol prints will have an impact on a copyright lawsuit filed against Donald Trump over his campaign's use of the song "Electric Avenue."

Trump argued last year that his use of Eddy Grant's 1982 smash hit was protected by copyright's fair use doctrine, since his campaign had "transformed" it by using it as part of a political attack ad against Joe Biden.

But that was before the Second Circuit ruled on Warhol Foundation v. Goldsmith — a decision that Warhol had not made fair use...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!