Judge Asks If Warhol Ruling Impacts Trump Copyright Case

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 2:13 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge is ordering new briefing about whether a recent copyright ruling over Andy Warhol prints will have an impact on a copyright lawsuit filed against Donald Trump over his campaign's use of the song "Electric Avenue." Trump argued last year that his use of Eddy Grant's 1982 smash hit was protected by copyright's fair use doctrine, since his campaign had "transformed" it by using it as part of a political attack ad against Joe Biden. But that was before the Second Circuit ruled on Warhol Foundation v. Goldsmith — a decision that Warhol had not made fair use...

