Notre Dame Football Hit With Latest Concussion Class Action

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The NCAA and University of Notre Dame let football players rack up brain injuries for decades while cynically downplaying the danger of concussions so they could cash in on their performances, according to a proposed class action filed Wednesday. The suit in Indiana federal court, which aims to cover athletes who played for the iconic football program across six decades, is the latest to target universities and the NCAA over head injuries. Mary Elizabeth Morrison says her husband, Richard Morrison, and hundreds of other Fighting Irish grid-ironers were "subjected to the equivalent of repeated car accidents" hundreds of times per season as...

