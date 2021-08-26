Southwest Overcharged For Unsafe 737 Max Flights, Suit Says

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Southwest Airlines was hit Thursday with a proposed class action in Texas federal court alleging it overcharged customers for flights on unsafe Boeing 737 Max jets and didn't sufficiently train pilots or comply with federal air safety standards. Plaintiffs Christine Monahan, Renee Iannotti and Lillian Taylor accused Dallas-based Southwest of breaching its contract of carriage with passengers by selling tickets under the promises of safety, proper pilot training and regulatory compliance, when it was actually operating flights on "unsafe and non-airworthy" Boeing 737 Max jets. Design defects and critical safety flaws in the jets, as well as a shroud of secrecy...

