'No Good Deed Goes Unpunished,' Google Says Of Virus App

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Google has asked a California federal court to toss a proposed class action claiming that a free COVID-19 contact tracing tool the company co-created exposed unwitting Android users' sensitive personal information, arguing that the plaintiffs have yet to allege they experienced actual harm. Google LLC also pointed out Wednesday that it teamed up with Apple Inc. to create the Exposure Notification system "quickly" as the world was "grappling with a pandemic." "Apparently no good deed goes unpunished," Google said. "Plaintiffs Jonathan Diaz and Lewis Bornmann do not allege that the EN system disclosed personally identifiable information to anyone. Their claims instead hinge on...

