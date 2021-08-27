Vimeo Tells 7th Circ. To OK Arbitration For BIPA Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Video streaming platform Vimeo is asking the Seventh Circuit to reverse a lower court decision and send to arbitration a proposed class action accusing it of creating and storing facial data from videos and photos uploaded by users without their written consent, in violation of Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law. Vimeo says an Illinois federal judge erred when he ruled in June 2020 that lead plaintiff Bradley Acaley's allegation that it violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act — a law that requires informed consent before the use, collection or storage of biometric information, such as fingerprints or facial geometry — falls under...

