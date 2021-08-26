DHS Says Border Turnback Policy Doesn't Exist

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has told a California federal judge that it could not produce an administrative record related to its practice of turning back asylum-seekers at the southern border because no such policy existed. The agency asserted Wednesday that the so-called turnback policy was an invention of the plaintiffs in the case: nonprofit legal services provider Al Otro Lado and a certified class of asylum-seekers who were denied refuge in the U.S. "The purported policy that Plaintiffs address is, in fact, an amalgamation of disparate actions and decisions with different factual bases that is not amenable to [Administrative...

