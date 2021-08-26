Ga. Justices Suggest High Bar For Overturning Arbitration

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Georgia Supreme Court justices said Thursday they had difficulty understanding how a lower court determined, possibly for the first time in the state's history, that an arbitrator had manifestly disregarded the law and questioned why the arbitration ruling was thrown out. The court was urged by Georgia motorsports vehicle dealership Southern Mountain Adventures LLC and its affiliate Adventure Motorsports Reinsurance Ltd. to reverse a Georgia Court of Appeals ruling that overturned an arbitration award in their favor. The intermediate appellate court held in June 2020 that arbitrator Fred J. Pinckney had deliberately ignored the law in determining a fees dispute between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS