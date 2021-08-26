Texas Negligence Case Holds Lessons For Construction Cos.

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Despite the challenges posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic, the construction industry remains strong in many parts of the country. Construction job sites are as ubiquitous as ever — unfortunately, so is the risk of job site injuries, and the often-accompanying litigation. Each construction job site involves a complex mix of players: developers, general contractors, subcontractors and their respective employees. When a job site injury occurs, it can be equally complex to sort out the duties, obligations and legal responsibilities of these various entities. The Texas Supreme Court, in its opinion in JLB Builders LLC v. Hernandez in May,[1] provides some...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS