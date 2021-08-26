Ill. Judge Has Issues With Feds' Engine Revenue Fraud Case

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 10:33 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge signaled Thursday that he's struggling to find that prosecutors have proved the CEO and other high-ranking employees of an alternative energy engine maker fraudulently inflated company revenues by letting its books reflect revenues it hadn't yet collected. U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman said during bench trial closing arguments that while it seems clear that Power Solutions International's had insufficient internal accounting controls, it was hard to find the actions former CEO Gary Winemaster, former general manager James Needham and ex-sales executive Craig Davis took to recognize revenues and meet public sales projections amounted to securities and wire fraud....

