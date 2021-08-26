BofA Wants Revived PPP Discrimination Suit Tossed Again

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Bank of America told a New Jersey federal court that it should toss a minority-owned organization's second try at claiming the bank acted with racial bias when it refused to let it distribute federal pandemic relief loans, saying the new complaint fails for the same reasons as the organization's first suit. The bank said the discrimination, retaliation and breach-of-contract claims in the second lawsuit filed by a father-daughter duo and the companies they ran were nearly identical to what was filed in another suit the court had dismissed in February 2021, and hadn't cured any of the problems that got the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS