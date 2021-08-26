Astros Must Face Trimmed Suit Over Minor League Club Cut

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge this week trimmed a lawsuit challenging the Houston Astros' decision to cut its minor league club after an affiliate agreement with Minor League Baseball expired last year, finding there was no implied agreement to maintain the parties' relationship. Justice Barry R. Ostrager cut six of the 10 causes of action in the Tri-City ValleyCats' lawsuit accusing Major League Baseball and the Astros of reneging on deals to keep their major league affiliations, according to an order filed Tuesday. The judge first tossed claims that there was an implied agreement to maintain the relationship between the ValleyCats...

