Steinmetz Cites 5th Amendment To Avoid Deposition, For Now

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz cited his Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination while urging a New York federal judge to postpone a deposition in a $10 billion lawsuit against billionaire investor George Soros over a failed Guinean mining project. Steinmetz secured and lost an iron mining agreement with Guinea and claims Soros sabotaged the contract. Both sides have previously alleged during the course of this suit that their opponent was trying to avoid taking responsibility for the revoked arrangement. Steinmetz said in a Thursday letter to U.S. Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang that his Swiss counsel advised that he should not be deposed due to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS