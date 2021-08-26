Elizabeth Holmes Mental Health Docs May Be Unsealed Soon

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The California federal judge presiding over ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial said Thursday he's inclined to minimally redact and then unseal documents related to Holmes' mental health before the weekend, despite arguments that media coverage of the documents could sway the jury. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila's comments came during a hearing held via Zoom over a request by The Wall Street Journal's publisher to unseal multiple court documents in the government's fraud case against Holmes and her former romantic partner, ex-Theranos chief operating officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, over the once high-flying, now defunct blood-testing startup's demise. Holmes is...

