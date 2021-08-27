Biz Groups End Insurance Price Fight After Compliance Delay

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 2:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and an affiliate have dropped their Texas federal lawsuit challenging a Trump-era rule that aims to provide transparency for health insurance coverage prices after the Biden administration pushed back compliance deadlines. The Chamber and the east Texas-based Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce filed a motion Aug. 25 voluntarily dismissing their case following an announcement last week that pushed the transparency rule's compliance date from January 2022 to July 2022. U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle formally dismissed the case Aug. 26, according to court records. Daryl Joseffer, senior vice president and chief counsel for the U.S....

