1st Circ. Affirms Mootness In Arcade's COVID Restriction Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 12:36 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Thursday ruled that Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is unlikely to reassert the pandemic powers he wielded under a now-expired state of emergency, rendering moot a once-closed arcade's challenge to being shunted into a later stage of the state's tiered economic reopening. The appellate panel's opinion, penned by U.S. Circuit Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson, said "time and events have overtaken this case," rendering it moot. What's more, the court did not share Boston Bit Labs Inc.'s concern that Baker — who ended the state of emergency in Massachusetts as of June 15 and rescinded virtually all his pandemic...

